Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,303,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,076,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $763,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580,989 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,276,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $549,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,944 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. 4,292,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,796. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

