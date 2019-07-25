Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,594,000 after buying an additional 749,831 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,193,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,143,000 after buying an additional 200,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,844,000 after buying an additional 335,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,389,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,684,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,993,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,221. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

