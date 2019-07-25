Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.15. 871,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,358. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.29. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

