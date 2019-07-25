Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $33.56. 5,906,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

