Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.88. 307,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,875. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.77.

