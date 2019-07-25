Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.99. 224,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,043. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99.

