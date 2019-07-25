Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,255,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,827,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

