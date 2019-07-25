Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 0.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Shopify by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Shopify by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $333.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,490. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $340.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.25.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

