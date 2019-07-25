Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 78.8% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,352. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.43. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

