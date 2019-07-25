Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$12.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.64.

TSE MTL traded up C$0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.98. 698,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.36 million and a P/E ratio of -30.99. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.59.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.6671459 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

