Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$12.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.64.
TSE MTL traded up C$0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.98. 698,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.36 million and a P/E ratio of -30.99. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.59.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
