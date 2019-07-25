MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.28 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 4.5% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,825,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,884,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,017,000 after purchasing an additional 150,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,680,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,409,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $38,454.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 30,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $2,518,302.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,369 shares of company stock worth $3,953,668. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.76. 3,282,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,168. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

