MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.08 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,066. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

