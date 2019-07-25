MU Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,300 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 324,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,796. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen set a $63.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

