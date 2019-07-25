MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.23. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.70.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $443,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $48,204,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $35,596,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 344,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after purchasing an additional 316,976 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $11,422,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

