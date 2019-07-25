Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 4014428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.03.

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

