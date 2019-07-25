Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 939,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 90.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 336,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 15.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.