Morgan Stanley Raises TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $54.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 36,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 5.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

