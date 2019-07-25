Morgan Stanley Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $108.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $75.84 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,943. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

