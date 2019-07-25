Morgan Stanley Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $108.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.76.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $75.84 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,943. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
