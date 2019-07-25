Morgan Stanley Cuts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $51.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHVN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.30 ($87.56) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 2U to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.37 per share, with a total value of $403,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.22 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $712,425. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $3,541,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.