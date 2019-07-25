Morgan Advanced Materials’ (MGAM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Advanced Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.26).

Shares of LON MGAM opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.37) on Monday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 233.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. The company has a market cap of $735.68 million and a P/E ratio of 15.91.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 48,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total value of £122,171.17 ($159,638.27).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

