Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 265,811 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,205,000 after acquiring an additional 230,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,012,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after acquiring an additional 620,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after acquiring an additional 410,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $600,263.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $27,854,940. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded California Water Service Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.18.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.86. 494,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $206.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

