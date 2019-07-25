Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 183 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Swedbank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $135,539,000. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

PEP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,142. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.