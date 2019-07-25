Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Monro were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monro by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. CL King reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.97.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

