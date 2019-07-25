Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 894,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $22,034. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.