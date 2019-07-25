Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 175.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 180,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,443. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

