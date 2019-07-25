Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,626,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,441,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.41. 371,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,443. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.