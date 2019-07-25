Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $811.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

