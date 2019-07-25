Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 192 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 36.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,264,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $730.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $556.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

