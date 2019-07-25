Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. 1,910,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,365. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 75.95%. Equities analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,627,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 29.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,361,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,869,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 28.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,571,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,922,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares in the last quarter. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.