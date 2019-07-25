Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 827 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,616,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,306,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

