Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 20,534,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,776,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

