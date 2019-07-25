Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Shares Up 33.3%

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16, 202,001 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 62,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

