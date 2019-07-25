Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 111.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,135 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,711,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

