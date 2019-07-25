Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 130,045,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,509,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

