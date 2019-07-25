Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $86.26 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,313 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Citigroup worth $86,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UCB S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,434,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $164.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

