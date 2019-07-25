Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $63.15 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,746 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $63,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 163,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $384.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $1,308,082.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,597.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

