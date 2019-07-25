Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $32.01 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,466 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $32,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 234,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 343,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.32. 9,199,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,480. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

