Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $18.21 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,294 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Evans acquired 51,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,919.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

