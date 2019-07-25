Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,048,000 after buying an additional 52,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $203,231,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 758,403 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 67,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,148,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $123,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,221,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,466 shares of company stock worth $1,716,076 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,840,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,222. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.78. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

