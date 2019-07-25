Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Get Microvision alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MVIS. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Microvision and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DURECT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.17.

MVIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 68,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,370. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Microvision had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,277.02%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvision will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microvision by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microvision by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvision during the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Microvision by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.