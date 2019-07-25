Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.22. 2,000,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,231,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $140.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

