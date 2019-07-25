Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $139.92. 533,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,231,066. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $140.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

