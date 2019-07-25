Michael W. Bokan Sells 20,488 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Micron Technology stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,838,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 470,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,073,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
