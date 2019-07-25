Michael W. Bokan Sells 20,488 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Micron Technology stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,838,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 470,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,073,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.