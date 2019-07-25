MHI Funds LLC Sells 4,269 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MHI Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.8% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.35. 7,309,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,115. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.