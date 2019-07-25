MHI Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

MHI Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 239,801,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,660,865.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,577,542 shares of company stock valued at $30,896,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Raymond James began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. 9,060,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,372,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.85. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

