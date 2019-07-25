MHI Funds LLC Grows Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

MHI Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,415 shares during the quarter. AES comprises 3.2% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 100,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AES by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 94,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,582,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $41,570,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of CannTrust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,944. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.