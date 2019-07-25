MHI Funds LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

MHI Funds LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $212,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $4,599,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.26.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

