MHI Funds LLC Acquires 43,594 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 641.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,594 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.1% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,906,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,815. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.