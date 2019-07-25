MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.10.

MGM stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 2,874,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,256,452.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $20,320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,117,360 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,100. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

