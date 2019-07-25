Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $271,898.36 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director William David Tull sold 9,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $271,898.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William David Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, William David Tull sold 17,356 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $462,190.28.

On Thursday, July 18th, William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $593,850.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $200,318.00.

On Monday, July 15th, William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $601,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $203,648.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, William David Tull sold 14,934 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $419,944.08.

On Friday, June 14th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $210,900.00.

On Monday, June 17th, William David Tull sold 19,778 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $562,486.32.

On Wednesday, June 12th, William David Tull sold 14,800 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $409,516.00.

On Friday, June 7th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $202,094.00.

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 105,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,560. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 96,733.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 646.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

